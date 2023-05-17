Slipknot’s Corey Taylor shares new solo track ‘Beyond’









Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor has shared his the solo single ‘Beyond’, which arrives alongside a new video.

The track was originally written by Taylor in 2006, but he only now feels comfortable to release the song. He explains: “I originally wrote it as an aggressive romantic song, but I’m also looking at it now as a kind of ‘come together’ song. Bringing the masses together, and letting them know that I want my music to take them beyond what they may think about me.”

Taylor added: “Maybe they’ve had a misconception about me. It’s not exactly a calling card, more like throwing the bat signal up and being ‘alright, let’s turn everything on its head.’ It’s almost a dual threat, because now I look at it from two standpoints.”

The new single follows a recent admission made by Taylor about his lack of ambition to enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Slipknot. Although they won’t be eligible until 2026, the singer told Jason Bailey on a recent podcast: “At this point, it’s like, I don’t even know if I’ll be considered for something like that and I couldn’t care less, to be honest. To me, that’s a high-five at the end of your career, ya know. I would rather have that later on. It’s just something I don’t really concern myself with”.

He continued: “Would I be a stingy hog and want to be like the late, great David Crosby and be in there like four times? That would be great. But, I don’t think I’m gonna even get in for one. So it’s fine. I’ve got better things to do”.

Watch the video below for ‘Beyond’, directed by Dale ‘Rage’ Resteghini.