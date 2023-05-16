“I couldn’t care less”: Corey Taylor on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame









After years of unleashing mayhem onstage with Slipknot, Corey Taylor isn’t really concerned with making it into The Rock and Roll of Fame. Taylor has recently been working on his second solo album following Slipknot’s 2022 album The End So Far.

When talking with Jason Bailey on a recent podcast, Taylor doesn’t have any strong feelings about getting in the hallowed halls, saying, “At this point, it’s like, I don’t even know if I’ll be considered for something like that and I couldn’t care less, to be honest. To me, that’s a high-five at the end of your career, ya know. I would rather have that later on. It’s just something I don’t really concern myself with”.

This comes after the Hall recently unveiled their new lineup of inductees, including Rage Against the Machine and Kate Bush.

Although Slipknot would have to wait until 2026 to be considered for induction, Taylor doesn’t know if he will even make it in, continuing, “Would I be a stingy hog and want to be like the late, great David Crosby and be in there like four times? That would be great. But, I don’t think I’m gonna even get in for one. So it’s fine. I’ve got better things to do”.

Even without any Hall induction, Slipknot have remained one of the most successful metal acts of the modern age, having their own festival in Knotfest and now being free from their contract from Roadrunner Records for the first time since their debut.