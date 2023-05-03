Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees announced: Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, George Michael and more









The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has revealed its class of 2023: Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, George Michael, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners and Missy Elliott. They will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the ceremony at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on November 3rd.

In addition to the nominees, Chaka Khan, Bernie Taupin and Al Kooper will be presented with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s ‘Musical Excellence Award’. Elsewhere, Link Wray and DJ Kool Herc will receive the ‘Musical Influence Award’.

As for the ‘Ahmet Ertegun Award’ – which celebrates non-performing industry figures – the late producer and presenter of Soul Train, Don Cornelius, is this year’s recipient, he passed away in 2012.

The inductees were decided upon by an international voting body of over 1,000 artists, historians and other industry members. In order to be eligible for the vote, a nominee’s first recording must have been released over 25 years ago.

Los Angeles group Rage Against the Machine are inducted on their fifth nomination, with Bush on her fourth. As for Nelson, Michael, Crow and Elliott, this is their first time in the running. George Michael’s induction follows winning the fan vote among the 2023 candidates.