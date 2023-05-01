George Michael wins the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote









The late George Michael has won the fan vote among the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees. The Wham! frontman earned 1,040,072 votes in a poll that allows fans to back an artist either online or in person at the body’s official headquarters in Cleveland.

Michael was followed by Cyndi Lauper (928,113 votes), Warren Zevon (634,130), Iron Maiden (449,682), and Soundgarden (427,040). His other competition included Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, The White Stripes, Kate Bush and A Tribe Called Quest.

Per a report in Ultimate Classic Rock, the ‘Club Tropicana’ musician had led the poll since March. Although winning the fan vote doesn’t confirm induction, only one act of the five to win the vote hasn’t made it into the Hall of Fame since the poll began. The Dave Matthews Band were not inducted in 2020.

The five acts with the highest votes will be listed together on a single ballot tallied with those from official voting members. Inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2023 are expected to be announced in May.

In January 2023, it was reported that a biopic of George Michael’s life was in development with The White Lotus‘ Theo James in the lead role. However, the popstar’s estate denied any involvement. The statement from George Michael Entertainment read: “On behalf of George’s family and GME we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way.”