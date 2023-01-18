The family of George Michael denies involvement in rumoured biopic









The family and estate of the late George Michael has denied the rumour that they gave their approval for a biopic about the pop star to be made. Earlier this week, reports emerged that a project was in the pipeline, with Theo James, one of the stars of the hit HBO show The White Lotus, hotly tipped to play the Wham! frontman.

The rumours began when the Daily Mail published a report featuring an insider claiming that the script for the biopic is “in the final stages and producers are looking for their leading man.”

The source continued: “Theo James [is the] name on everyone’s lips. He would be perfect for the part. This is George’s story, warts and all.”

It seems the rumours were fuelled by James admitting on a US talk show that he’d love to play George Michael, as both are of Greek heritage. He said: “Oh yeah, I would love that. He is an icon. He is a bit Greek and I am a bit Greek”.

Despite the claim that a biopic is in the works, Michael’s estate denied any involvement in the potential project and maintained that the family will not support it. “To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael’s family has endorsed a so called ‘biopic’ about his life,” a statement from George Michael Entertainment read.

“On behalf of George’s family and GME we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way.”

It has been reported that without the approval of Michael’s family and estate, it is highly unlikely that any biopic would get off the ground, particularly because they are the ones in control of the use of the Wham! singer’s music.

George Michael passed away on Christmas day 2016 and left behind an extensive back catalogue that featured classic hits such as ‘Club Tropicana’ and ‘Careless Whisper’. Backing up his musical ability with an unerring penchant for comedy, Michael is fondly remembered by his fans.

