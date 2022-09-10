Slipknot's Corey Taylor on the "world's most hated band"









Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has earned his right to comment on the state of modern music – he’s done his fair share to advance the cause. When his group broke through in the late 1990s, music was gradually sliding into a sclerotic state off the back of grunge and the other culturally significant movements dying out.

The shock factor that Slipknot brought with their masked and offensive appearance augmented the raw, punishing essence of their music, and the world was never to be the same again.

A combination of some of the darkest styles of metal and the surreal nature of Mike Patton’s outfit Mr. Bungle, mixed with a twist of groove metal for good measure, Slipknot polarised the entire music industry, and herein lies their brilliance.

Their music had a message, and Slipknot were doing something different. Even if their output did stoke accusations of satanism, their bravery and disdain for the world was remarkable. These days, Slipknot is a much more refined outfit, whose live shows are some of the most sought-after as they’ve managed to carry on developing, despite losing band members and their gimmick relinquishing the force it once had.

Duly, Corey Taylor has seen and done it all, and his place in the history books is unquestioned. A genuine iconoclast who is not afraid to speak his mind, Taylor has delivered accounts of other musicians that have caused controversy across his career.

Recently, he has been involved in a tense spat with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. However, his most notorious beef was with universally loathed post-grunge band Nickelback. Dating back to 2002, Taylor described Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger as “Shaggy from Scooby-Doo” and the rest of the band as “fucking pretty boys”.

Attempting to hit back, Kroeger described Taylor’s side-project Stone Sour as being “Nickelback lite” and asked Slipknot: “How good can your music be if you’ve got to beat each other up onstage, throw up in your own masks every night?”

However, by 2019, Taylor had another band in his sights, and one who had made a name for themselves as one of the most hated bands on the planet, giving Nickelback a run for their money — this is Las Vegas outfit Imagine Dragons. At the time, Taylor opined that Imagine Dragons are now the world’s most hated rock band, superseding Nickelback.

When speaking on Jonesy’s Jukebox, the radio show hosted by Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, Taylor explained that he felt that Nickelback were “passing the baton” after years of being maligned.

“They’re awful, so that’s cool,” Taylor expressed of Imagine Dragons. “And they’re from Vegas, so I’m gonna go home to protests. Can’t show my face in this town now. Yeah, people are slowly coming back to appreciate Nickelback and then just turning their irksome ire toward Imagine Dragons.”

