Samuel L. Jackson to Marvel critics: "All movies are valid"









Samuel L. Jackson has responded to recent criticisms of movies produced by Marvel Studios. Specifically, Jackson makes a counterpoint to the arguments from fellow cinema legends like Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese, who have described the studio’s films as “prototypes” and “theme park rides”, respectively.

“All movies are valid,” Jackson said in an interview with The Times. “Some go to the cinema to be moved dearly. Some like superheroes. If somebody has more butts on seats it just means your audience is not as broad. There are people who have had successful careers but nobody can recite one line of their parts. I’m the guy who says shit that’s on a T-shirt.”

Jackson has appeared as Nick Fury in 11 Marvel films and has been included in the studio’s filmography since the company’s first feature, 2008’s Iron Man. He has also previously worked with Scorsese on 1990’s Goodfellas.

During the same interview, Jackson advocated for more mainstream recognition at the Academy Awards. “They should have an Oscar for the most popular movie,” Jackson explained. “Because that’s what the business is about. They should! It did what movies did forever – it got people to a big dark room.”

Jackson is set to receive an Honorary Academy Award as a part of the 2022 Governors Awards ceremony, which will be presented on March 25th, two days before the 94th Academy Award ceremony.

The Academy announced a Fan Vote award for the 2022 ceremony that was intended to reward the general public’s favourite movie of the year. However, internet campaigns took advantage of the unclear parameters for the award and took hold, with films like 2001’s Shrek being early leaders in the contest. The Academy amended the initial announcement by specifying that only films released in 2021 are eligible.