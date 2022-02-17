Francis Ford Coppola calls Marvel movies "prototypes"









Adding his voice to the growing list of Old Hollywood voices rallying against Marvel Studios and their hugely popular films, Francis Ford Coppola has taken a swing at the superhero movie company in a recent interview with GQ.

“There used to be studio films. Now there are Marvel pictures,” Coppola said. “What is a Marvel picture? A Marvel picture is one prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different.”

Coppola didn’t limit his scope, also calling out recent big-budget films like Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Cary Fukanaga’s James Bond epic No Time to Die.

“You could take both those movies, and you and I could go and pull the same sequence out of both of them and put them together,” Coppola continues. “The same sequence where the cars all crash into each other. They all have that stuff in it, and they almost have to have it, if they’re going to justify their budget. And that’s the good films, and the talented filmmakers.”

Coppola echoes the sentiments recently made by fellow 1970s director Martin Scorsese, who did not consider Marvel films to be “cinema”. Villeneuve has, somewhat comically, made similar statements against Marvel films.

As a handy tip for all budding filmmakers, Coppola relates advice that he gave to his own children when it comes to making successful films. “I always tell my kids, like Sofia – ‘Let your films be personal. Always make it as personal as you can because you are a miracle, that you are even alive. Then your art will be a miracle because it reflects stuff from someone who there is no other one like that,'” Coppola says.

Coppola is set to take on his latest film, Megalopolis, after having envisioned the film’s production for over four decades.