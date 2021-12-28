Tom Holland hits back at Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism









Although Martin Scorsese made his comments about Marvel back in 2019, the world still hasn’t moved on as filmmakers, fans and actors have continued to attack him for criticising the most prominent source of cinematic output in recent years. The latest to join the army against Scorsese is the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland.

What had sparked outrage at the time was Scorsese’s declaration that Marvel films cannot be considered as cinema. He compared them to rides at theme parks, claiming that they were thrilling to experience due to the overwhelming sensory inputs but the inherent drama of cinema was missing as they failed to translate emotional or psychological experiences.

For Scorsese, it wasn’t just about the Marvel films alone but the impact of Marvel on the landscape of independent cinema. The master auteur insisted that due to the omnipresent influence and popularity of Marvel, many independent theatres were shutting down and the works of filmmakers like Paul Thomas Anderson and Spike Lee were being pushed to the margins.

After starring in No Way Home, Tom Holland has hit back at Scorsese by maintaining that the director does not know what he is talking about. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland said: “You can ask [Martin] Scorsese, ‘Would you want to make a Marvel movie?’ But he doesn’t know what it’s like because he’s never made one”.

Holland went on to say that he has participated in both Marvel projects and Oscar contenders and that the only difference between the two types of projects are that they have vastly differing budgets. “The way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters – it’s all the same, just done on a different scale,” Holland added. “So I do think they’re real art.”

Watch the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home below.