Sam Fender shares brooding new single ‘Alright’









Sam Fender - 'Alright' 6.4

Geordie singer-songwriter Sam Fender is back with another single, ‘Alright’. One that didn’t make the cut for Seventeen Going Under but deserves some fresh air all the same

‘Alright’ was lifted from some of the recording sessions for his second album, Seventeen Going Under, released in 2021. The newly released single is a brooding and reflective indie excursion that advances with jangly lead and rhythm guitar runs that accentuate Fender’s confident and soaring vocals as he sings: “We’re alright, we’re alright/It’s time to put the world to rights.”

“‘Alright’ is one of the first tracks from the Seventeen Going Under era,” Fender shared in a recent statement. “It was always a favourite of mine, and somehow didn’t make the record. It’s about growing up and the theme of cheating death.”

Indeed, the track is certainly worthy of release as a single, but it would likely have been one of the weaker tracks on the album had it been included on Seventeen Going Under. The candour in the lyrics is palpable, but the track would have brought very little new to the table on the generally well-balanced 2021 album.

Last month, Fender finally made his Glastonbury debut after three years of Covid-19 cancellation. The indie icon was set to make his Glastonbury debut in the John Peel tent in 2019 before he was forced to pull out due to illness. “Hopefully we’ll get a chance to return next year,” he wrote at the time.

Little did he know, the mother of all pandemics was brewing and ready to decimate everyone’s plans for the next two years. Alas, all was put to rights as he stepped triumphantly onto the Pyramid Stage this year.

“Me and the boys have never been here before, never been here as punters, never played before and now we’re doing it all in one day,” Fender told the crowd during his energetic performance.

Later this month, Fender will head out on a run of headlining US tour dates and festival performances before opening for Florence + the Machine.