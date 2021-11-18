'Rust' script did not call for Alec Baldwin to fire a gun









After over a month since the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust due to a faulty prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin, a lawsuit has been filed against the actor alleging that the script for the film did not call for him to fire a gun.

Filed by the script supervisor on the film, Mamie Mitchell, her lawyer accused Alec Baldwin of “playing Russian roulette” when he fired the gun on set without checking it. The lawsuit claims that the script called for three separate camera angles, detailing a close up of his eyes as well as his bloodstained shoulder and torso, “as he reached his hand down to the holster and removed the gun”. As the lawsuit further details, “There was nothing in the script about the gun being discharged by defendant Baldwin or by any other person”.

Investigations into just how a live round made its way onto the set are still underway, with Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza previously revealing in a press conference that the gun was handed to Baldwin already loaded. “I think the facts are clear – a weapon was handed to Mr Baldwin. The weapon is functional and fired a live round killing Ms Hutchins and injuring Mr Souza,” Adan Mendoza told the media in a press conference. A “lead projectile” was also recovered from the shoulder of director Joel Souza, which is believed to have been what caused the death of Halyna Hutchins.

In the 500 rounds of ammunition that were found on set, the investigation has revealed that there was “a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what we are suspecting is live rounds…right now we’re going to determine how those got there, why they were there – because they shouldn’t have been there”.

It has previously been confirmed by the BBC that assistant director Dave Halls told Baldwin that the prop gun was safe, shouting “cold gun!” to confirm its security. Baldwin later shared a statement on social media expressing his “shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours”.