Bruce Lee's daughter demands safer gun measures on film sets









The tragic death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust, directed by Joel Souza and starring Alec Baldwin, due to a faulty prop gun, has sparked a massive debate as to the use of dangerous firearms on the set of movie productions. After all, this is not the first time such an incident has happened, with actor Brandon Lee being killed by a prop gun on the set of the 1994 film The Crow.

Now, Shannon Lee, the brother of the ‘90s actor and daughter of Bruce Lee, has called for mandatory gun safety training on Hollywood film and TV sets to ensure such a tragic incident never happens again. Writing an essay for Variety in which she discussed the tragic incident, Lee stated, “Twenty-eight years after losing my brother, Brandon Lee, to a very similar situation — one that allowed real bullets onto a film set and that made actors into agents of death — I’m finally in a sound enough mental and emotional space to raise my voice”.

Continuing, she added, “Could we require actors to receive mandatory gun safety training before handling a gun on a film set so that they can have some sovereignty over their safety and the safety of those they are pointing a firearm at?”.

With the dawn of truly authentic CGI, many have questioned why this technological method can’t replace the rudimentary use of real firearms on set. With the ability to recreate muzzle-flash, recoil and all the other authentic effects of shooting a real gun, such would be a safe, innovative way forward for the industry.

Clarifying her stance, Shannon Lee added, “Could we consider a shift away from using real firearms on sets as much as possible? And could we think of this shift as innovation rather than punishment? Absolutely no one wants the remake rights to this tragedy”.

See the full article, below.

Shannon Lee, Brandon Lee’s Sister, Calls for Mandatory Gun Safety Training and Reducing Real Firearms on Set in Wake of ‘Rust’ Tragedy https://t.co/kjuHO8skl4 — Variety (@Variety) November 3, 2021