Alec Baldwin was handed gun containing live round on set









Further details are being revealed about the ongoing investigation into the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust due to a faulty prop gun. Santa Fe County Sheriff, Adan Mendoza has recently revealed at a press conference that Alec Baldwin, who was handling the gun at the time was handed a firearm containing live ammunition before the incident took place.

“I think the facts are clear – a weapon was handed to Mr Baldwin. The weapon is functional and fired a live round killing Ms Hutchins and injuring Mr Souza,” Adan Mendoza told the media in a press conference. A “lead projectile” was also recovered from the shoulder of director Joel Souza, which is believed to have been what caused the death of Halyna Hutchins.

In the 500 rounds of ammunition that were found on set, the investigation has revealed that there was “a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what we are suspecting is live rounds…Right now we’re going to determine how those got there, why they were there – because they shouldn’t have been there”.

It has previously been confirmed by the BBC that assistant director Dave Halls told Baldwin that the prop gun was safe, shouting “cold gun!” to confirm its security. Baldwin later shared a statement on social media expressing his “shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours”.

Continuing, the statement further read, “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family”.

Investigations into the tragic incident are ongoing, with District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies stating, “All options are on the table…No one has been ruled out at this point”.

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021