Halyna Hutchins Death: Alec Baldwin was pointing gun at the camera, says Joel Souza









Further details are being revealed about the tragic on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, one caused by a faulty prop gun at the hands of Alec Baldwin. The latest information regarding the distressing case has revealed that Baldwin was pointing the gun “towards the camera lens” when it accidentally went off, killing Halyna Hutchins and severely injuring the director Joel Souza.

It is thought that the gun was loaded with one currently inexplicable live round, resulting in the death of Hutchins at 42, and severe injuries to director Joel Souza on the set of the film Rust. Baldwin later shared a statement on social media expressing his “shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours”.

Continuing, the statement further read, “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family”. Production on Joel Souza’s Rust has indefinitely ceased whilst the production company comply with police investigations.

Filmmaker Joel Souza reported that he heard what “sounded like a whip and then a loud pop” in a written statement to the authorities before he saw Halyna Hutchins clutch her chest and fall backwards. Occurring whilst the cameras were not rolling, Baldwin, Hutchins and Souza were checking the camera angles for a scene in which Baldwin’s character ‘cross draws’ a revolver from his holster.

The latest reports from the BBC now reveal that assistant director Dave Halls told Baldwin that the prop gun was safe, shouting “cold gun!” to confirm its safety.

Meanwhile, in a report from Variety, it has been stated that the International Alliance Of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) told its membership in an email that the weapon contained one ‘live single round’.

The horrific incident came just hours after half a dozen of the crew members walked off the set of the film in protest of poor working conditions, with industry-standard safety procedures not being followed.

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021