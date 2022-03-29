Roxy Music reunite for 50th anniversary tour









British art rock legends Roxy Music have reunited and announced a 50th anniversary tour set for the fall of 2022.

Classic-era band members, namely vocalist Bryan Ferry, guitarist Phil Manzanera, saxophonist Andy MacKay, and drummer Paul Thompson, will take part in the reunion. Not included in the lineup is original keyboardist Brian Eno, who left the group in 1973 and has avoided reuniting with the group during their previous reformations.

Roxy Music originally disbanded in 1976, but later got back together in 1978 before permanently splitting in 1983. Ferry, Manzanera, MacKay, and Thompson formed the core lineup for the band’s first major reunion back in 2001. That version of the band remained together until 2011. The group reunited for a one-off during their 2019 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The 2022 tour will coincide with the 50th anniversary of Roxy Music’s self-titled 1972 debut album. Although they remained together for performances in the UK, Roxy Music has not toured North America since 2003.

Back in 2015, Manzanera claimed that the band had recorded a new album together during the first major reunion but decided not to release it. “We all listened to it and thought, ‘We can’t do this. It’s not going to be any good. Let’s just bin it,'” Manzanera recalled to Classic Rock. “And so it’s just sitting there on our personal computers. Maybe one day it’ll get finished. But there’s no point in putting it out if it’s not great.”

St. Vincent will be the opening act for a number of the upcoming shows. Check out the full list of reunion concerts down below.

Roxy Music 50th anniversary reunion tour dates:

9/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

9/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

9/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

9/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *

9/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/19 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *

9/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

9/23 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

9/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

9/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

10/10 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

10/12 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

10/14 – London, UK @ The O2

* with St. Vincent