St. Vincent offers up new remix for Peleton's David Bowie collection









Peleton has revealed that the entirety of David Bowie’s discography will be available on its exercise equipment, including three exclusive remixes of classic Bowie tracks by St. Vincent, Honey Dijon, TOKiMONSTA. St Vincent’s contribution to the bundle is a reworking of Bowie’s 1980 track ‘Its No Game (No.1)’, which first appeared on his 14th studio album Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps).

Speaking in a press release, St. Vincent said that she picked the track because it was positively calling out for a remix: “It has a part two on the record, and I figured maybe Bowie wouldn’t mind so much if I made a part three,” she began. “I wanted to take Bowie’s throat-shredding vocal take from part one, and make it front and centre”.

Meanwhile, Honey Dijon bravely decided to take on the iconic title track from Bowie’s 1983 album Let’s Dance. “When I was asked to remix one of my favourite David Bowie songs,” she said, “I chose ‘Let’s Dance’ because it’s a true celebration of music and movement – just like Peloton”.

Finally, TOKiMONSTA has offered up a reworking of the 1975 soul-infused gem ‘Golden Years’, the lead single from Bowie’s Station To Station album. In her statement, TOKiMONSTA, who goes by Jennifer Lee when she’s not at the decks, said: “To me, I connect with Bowie as an amazing innovator. He was always reinventing himself and pushing the envelope of music, while somehow never ceasing to be authentically himself. His experimental fashion choices are always a beacon for me to challenge my style and look.”

Peleton users will be able to access The David Bowie collection from Wednesday, January 19th. The bundle, released to coincide with what would have been the musician’s 75th birthday, will also feature a series of boutique workout classes specifically crafted to be soundtracked by Bowie.

BFI Southbank is already underway with their monthlong celebration of the cinematic side of David Bowie, titled Bowie: Starman And The Silver Screen. Featuring screenings of feature films, documentaries and television appearances, the mini-season will include everything from The Man Who Fell To Earth and Labyrinth to Bowie’s set At Glastonbury 2000.