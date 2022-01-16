St. Vincent named her 34 favourite books of all time









Given that she took her name from the hospital in which Dylan Thomas finally shuffled off this mortal coil, it comes as no surprise to learn that St. Vincent is something of a bibliophile. Time and time again, the singer has described her songwriting in literary terms, going so far as to point out that one of her greatest creative motivators has always been to “make music like people write plays”. This desire has seen her draw from writers as much as fellow musicians, while she has also been known to treat her craft with the studious determination of a novelist sitting down at their typewriter.

It’s possible she adopted this disciplined regimen as a way of coping with the self-destructive uncertainty that creativity tends to induce: “I had brief glimpses of emotional catharsis while writing,” she says in her Masterclass series. “I remember reading something Philip Roth wrote about how he writes every single day, but it’s almost as if he has amnesia every morning – he has almost zero confidence that anything will come but he just sits down and plugs away,” she adds.

“And at the end of the day, it feels like a miracle: ‘How did I do that?’ I had a similar experience where it was just about putting in the hours and being present. I’d listen to things that felt really good in the moment and realise they were clouded by enthusiasm or caffeine. And things that I was struggling to get out ended up being really compelling. It’s an emotional roller coaster; there’s exhilaration and there’s shame.”

St. Vincent’s love of literature has also seen her interviewed on KLRX Radio’s Unbound Book Club podcast on four separate occasions, during which she discusses some of her favourite titles. Below, you can find a 34-book list that covers some of the essential reads from her personal library. It is a wonderfully eclectic mix, featuring famed novelists, such as Marcel Proust (Swann’s Way), (The Mysterious Stranger), and Ernest Hemingway (The Sun Also Rises), as well as titles by countercultural writers like Joan Didion (The Year Of Magical Thinking, Slouching Towards Bethlehem) and Philosophers such as Bertrand Russell (Classic Works).

You can check out the full reading list of St. Vincent’s favourite books below.

St. Vincent’s favourite books:

White Girls by Hilton Als

Malcolm X At Oxford Union: Radical Politics In A Global Era by Saladin Ambar

A Lover’s Discourse by Roland Barthes

Mythologies by Roland Barthes

The Aleph by Jorge Luis Borges

The Night of the Gun by David Carr

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Play It As It Lays by Joan Didion

Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion

The White Album by Joan Didion

The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion

Bossypants by Tina Fey

The Magus by John Fowles

The Journals of Spalding Gray by Spalding Gray

Black Like Me by John Howard Griffin

The Sun Also Rises by Ernest Hemingway

How Should A Person Be? by Sheila Heti

Animal Love by Werner Herzog

The Conquest of the Useless: Reflections from the Making of Fitzcarraldo by Werner Herzog

Air Guitar by David Hickey

Submission by Michel Houellebecq

The Age of Spiritual Machines by Ray Kurzweil

Please Kill Me: The Uncensored Oral History of Punk by Legs McNeil & Gillian McCain

Bark by Lorrie Moore

Birds Of America by Lorrie Moore

I Am the New Black by Tracy Morgan

The Art of Cruelty: A Reckoning by Maggie Nelson

Swann’s Way by Marcel Proust

Sex at Dawn by Christopher Ryan

Classic Works by Bertrand Russell

Just Kids by Patti Smith

The Collected Poems by Dylan Thomas

The Mysterious Stranger by Mark Twain

When Marina Abramovic Dies by James Westcott

The Collected Plays by Tennessee Williams

Going Clear: Scientology, Hollywood, And The Prison Of Belief by Lawrence Wright

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.