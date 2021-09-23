St Vincent performs new film theme ‘The Nowhere Inn’ live on Jimmy Kimmel







St Vincent took to the stage last night to perform the theme from her new mockumentary, The Nowhere Inn, on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The film was written by St Vincent and her close friend Carrie Brownstein.

The movie features Clark playing a fictionalised, satirical version of herself. It was released in the US on September 17th and will be available in the UK following its premiere at the 2021 Doc ’n’ Roll Film Festival at the Barbican, on October 29.

The film was directed by Bill Benz and had its worldwide premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020. St Vincent released a 19-song soundtrack in tandem with the film’s US release, which features several full songs as well as a series of sketches and scores. The singer performed the previously-released title track on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night.

In a recent interview in which St Vincent discussed the challenge of playing an alternative version of herself, she said: “It was an incredibly warm and welcoming way to do my first foray into acting, because it was a script that I’d co-written with my best friend, and playing versions of myself. So it was as soft a landing as one could get. But not having some distance can be tricky, too.”

For her performance on Jimmy Kimmel, Vincent was joined by her band, who all wore Annie Clark-style wigs. The band were accompanied by backing singers depicted as floating heads on giant LED screens to the rear of the stage.

The Nowhere Inn comes shortly after the release of St Vincent’s recent album Daddy’s Home, hailed by critics as the singer-songwriter’s best work to date, topping 2017’s Masseduction LP. Vincent has also made headlines for being the first performer to release a virtual concert. The Down and Out Downtown live stream was released back in August and featured St Vincent perform “a sepia-toned tour de force of gritty grooves, hungover glamour and spellbinding musicality.”

