Roger O'Donnell of The Cure responds to Paul Weller's personal attack on Robert Smith









Roger O'Donnell of The Cure has responded to Paul Weller's vitriolic attack on Robert Smith.

The former frontman of The Jam labelled Smith a “fucking fat cunt” in a reveal-all interview for December’s issue of Record Collector magazine, which comes in the form of a special Weller-dedicated edition (per Louder Sound).

Reportedly, at one point, the conversation turns to how Noel Gallagher’s new single ‘Pretty Boy’ sounds slightly like The Cure’s 1980 single ‘A Forest’. The interviewer communicated that Weller responded to his suggestion with a mixture of “incredulity and revulsion”.

“Really?!” Weller said. “I can’t fucking stand them. Fucking fat cunt, with his lipstick and all that bollocks. He is my age as well, isn’t he?” He added: “He’s a fucking knob end. I don’t like him. There you go. There’s someone I would work with. I’d fucking slap him, or something.”

In response, Smith’s bandmate O’Donnell weighed in on Weller’s comments on Twitter yesterday (November 9th). “I’ve always thought, as Spike Milligan said, people who live in glass houses should pull the blinds down before removing their trousers… Mr Weller?” The Cure’s keyboardist opined.

It is currently unclear why Weller holds such disdain for Smith and the band. However, Louder Sound did note that it could be to do with the fact that The Cure used The Jam’s equipment and studio to record their 1979 debut album Three Imaginary Boys.

It has also been noted that in 1985, Smith namechecked Weller when asserting that punk wasn’t a political movement: “It later became that, because people wanted it to be seen as a movement.”

Instead, he opined that at the time of inception, people were sick of listening to “bands like Yes and Genesis “, and “wanted to hear something they could dance to”.

“Even people who think they’re socially aware and lend their names to things, like Paul Weller and stuff… I mean it does no good at all, ultimately,” Smith continued. “Because you’d have to be particularly stupid to believe someone like Paul Weller.”

The Cure frontman concluded: “You’d have to be particularly stupid to believe someone like me.”

Smith is yet to respond to Weller’s comments.

