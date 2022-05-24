Belgium’s Rock Werchter Encore festival cancelled: “Consumer confidence is lost”









Belgium’s Rock Werchter Encore has been cancelled just one month after it was announced due to “high production costs, staff shortages, and low consumer confidence”.

The 25,000-capacity one-off festival was due to take place on June 26th at Werchter’s Festivalpark, a few days ahead of the main event, Rock Werchter, which is still set to go ahead.

“The desire to experience festivals in all their glory again after two years of silence is great,” Herman Schueremans, who promotes the festival alongside Live Nation Belgium, said in a statement.

“But there are a few dampers on the revelry. Consumer confidence is lost, the live entertainment sector is struggling with staff shortages, production costs are skyrocketing.”

Most of the acts originally booked to perform at the Rock Werchter Encore event have now been moved into the lineup of the sister festival, TW Classic, which takes place on June 25th.

Florence + The Machine, The Kid Laroi, The Specials, and Sky Ferreira are among the acts that have been added to the TW Classic lineup so far. Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Placebo, The Smile, Courtney Barnett, Sleaford Mods and Whispering Sons were already announced for the festival, which is shaping up to be quite the star-studded event.

“We are very happy that we can bring Florence + The Machine to the Festival Park, together with a large part of the other artists who would be on Rock Wechter Encore. TW Classic is selling very well,” Schueremans added.

“However, partly due to the addition of the two tents, there is still sufficient ticket capacity to combine both day festivals. It’s going to be fantastic.”

Any purchased tickets for Rock Werchter Encore are valid for entry to TW Classic. Encore ticketholders who are unable to attend can also request a refund if they wish.

Schueremans and Live Nation are also preparing for the return of the main festival Rock Werchter, which will be held between June 30th and July 3rd. Acts confirmed for the main event include Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Killers.

Organisers for Rock Werchter and fellow Belgium festival Tomorrowland are also introducing a new two-day festival in Brussels, titled CORE Festival.