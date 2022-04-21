Bill Nighy stars in new Florence + The Machine music video ‘Free’









Florence + The Machine have unveiled a brand new music video for their new Dance Fever single. The ‘Free’ video sees Florence go about her day conjoined to an embodiment of her anxiety, played wonderfully by a coffee-sipping Bill Nighy.

Florence + The Machine’s fifth studio album is slated for release on May 13th via Polydor. So far, the band have offered us previews of the singles ‘My Love’, ‘King’, and ‘Heaven Is Here’.

Like those tracks, ‘Free’ has been treated to a stunning video directed by Autumn De Wilde. The visual opens with Welch and her anxiety sitting side by side. If Welch raises a cigarette to her lips, so does Nighy. If she tosses it aside and starts a fresh one, so does Nighy. “Sometimes I wonder if I should be medicated,” she sings, searching for liberation. “If I would feel better just slightly sedated.”

Welch and her band have recently previewed ‘Free’ alongside several new Dance Fever tracks at a selection of intimate UK gigs, which concluded with a show in London on April 19th.

Dance Fever serves as the follow up to Florence + The Machine’s 2018 album High As Hope, which, at the time of its release Welch described as a “fairytale in 14 songs.” The new album has been co-produced by Welch, Jack Antanoff and Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley, who recently remixed ‘My Love’.

In November, Florence + The Machine will embark on an extensive UK Arena tour. The band will also head over to North America for a selection of dates featuring support acts such as Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg. You can check out the full schedule below.

Florence + The Machine tour dates:

MAY 2022

6 – New York, NY – Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center

SEPTEMBER 2022

2 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

3 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

7 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

10 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

12 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

20 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

23 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

24 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

28 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

OCTOBER 2022

1 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

7 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

9 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

12 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

14 – Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

NOVEMBER 2022

14 – Accor Arena, Paris

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

18 – The O2, London

19 – The O2, London

21 – BIC, Bournemouth

22 – AO Arena, Manchester

24 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

27 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

28 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

30 – Arena, Dublin