Watch Florence + The Machine debut ‘Dance Fever’ songs at comeback concert









Florence + The Machine was in blistering form as she returned to live action for an intimate show in Newcastle.

The show was the first time that Florence + The Machine had performed together since 2019 and when Florence Welch emerged, she reflected on what has been “an intense couple of years”.

Over the course of the evening, the band treated the 2100 strong crowd at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall to a soaring 18-song set featuring a string of new tracks for their forthcoming fifth album Dance Fever.

The new album is due for release on May 13th, however, as Welch explained throughout the set, it almost didn’t happen as the band’s hiatus almost became permanent and notable members like Isabella Summers were missing.

As Welch explained at one point, “We’ve had some people go down, and people had to drop out. And we are sending them so much love.”

That much was self-evident as the evening proved to be both a cathartic reflection on the last few years and a celebration of what lies ahead. In an intimate, classical venue, this mixture rattled the rafters as adoring fans were delighted to see Florence + The Machine return in style.

You can check out a string of some of the best clips for the show below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.