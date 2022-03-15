Florence + The Machine announce trio of intimate UK shows









Florence + The Machine have announced three intimate UK shows to take place over the next month. The gigs will follow the release of their fifth studio album, Dance Fever.

The concerts are all planned for April, taking place at Newcastle’s O2 City Hall on April 15th, Blackburn’s King George’s Hall on April 16th and London’s Theatre Royal on April 19th.

The band, who haven’t played any UK shows since 2019, are coming back with new material as well as songs from their previous albums.

The forthcoming album, Dance Fever, has been previewed with the tracks ‘King’, ‘Heaven Is Here’ and their most recent, ‘My Love’. Although their new album hasn’t dropped quite yet, these intimate shows are one way to get people excited in anticipation of the music.

The forthcoming album was produced in a joint effort between Welch alongside Jack Antonoff and Glass Animals member Dave Bayley. The album was primarily recorded in London during the pandemic.

Florence has described the album as “a fairytale in 14 songs”, which is not unlike her other efforts and seems like it will fit in seamlessly with the rest of their discography. In addition to the three UK performance dates, the band is also set to play a variety of festivals throughout Europe over the summer, including Flow Festival, Øya Festival and Mad Cool Festival.

If you’re interested in heading to one of their UK shows in April, one pound from each ticket sold will be donated to Choose Love, which supports refugees and displaced people globally.

Check out their tweet announcing the shows, and scope out your tickets in the link below. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 17th, but pre-sale tickets can be accessed on March 16th on their official website.

Florence + The Machine will play 3 intimate shows this April in Newcastle, Blackburn and London.

Pre-order Dance Fever from https://t.co/FH3jVLfXQn before 8pm GMT today for the chance to access the pre-sale tomorrow from 9am

£1 for every ticket sold will be donated to @chooselove pic.twitter.com/FNK0uBbQXE — florence welch (@florencemachine) March 15, 2022