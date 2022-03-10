Florence and The Machine announce new album ‘Dance Fever’









Florence and The Machine have announced their brand new album and revealed its artwork in a post on Instagram.

The album comes as the London indie group’s first since High As Hope, their fourth studio album, which was released in June 2018.

In a post on her Instagram account, Florence Welch shared the artwork for the new record, which reveals the name of the LP, Dance Fever.

The sleeve design features Welch standing in front of a golden moon fronted by silhouetted brambles in a Tim Burton-esque scene. The artwork was created by acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Autumn de Wilde.

The post was captioned, “A fairytale in 14 songs.” Welch added that the album would be available for pre-order from 8pm GMT, although she didn’t specify what date that would be. Further details about Dance Fever are yet to be announced, including the release date and tracklist.

The group have shared two new songs in the last few weeks, firstly, with ‘King’ and earlier this week (March 7th) with ‘Heaven Is Here’. Welch explained that the latter was the first song she wrote during the covid-19 lockdown: “I wanted to make something monstrous,” she wrote. “And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out.”

She continued: “With dance studios also shut, it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind.”

Around the time when ‘King’ was released, Welch explained that she had increasingly begun to consider herself as an artist in the context of her gender after entering her thirties. “I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires,” she wrote. “To be a performer but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts.”

“I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time, I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.”