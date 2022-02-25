Florence Welch on the difficulties of starting a family as a female musician









Florence Welch has explained how wanting a family as a female musician is not as much of a straightforward decision as it is for her male counterparts in the industry.

The Florence + The Machine star proclaimed in a recent statement: “As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much. I just got on with it. I was as good as the men and I just went out there and matched them every time.”

However, as she has matured in the industry, Welch has noticed greater gender disparities in the industry. “Now, thinking about being a woman in my thirties and the future, I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires,” she said.

Continuing: “To be a performer but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts. I had modelled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I have to make decisions they did not.”

This subject is has been touched upon by many other females in the industry in the past including Stevie Nicks who said her choice was essentially split between progression or motherhood within the industry.

In the latest Florence + The Machine single ‘King’, Welch puts the issue front and centre of a typically towering anthem. As of yet, she hasn’t announced whether an album will accompany the track, released earlier this week, but further news is expected soon.

You can check out the new video below.