Florence and the Machine share new single 'Heaven Is Here'

English art-rockers Florence and The Machine have released their new single, the dynamic ‘Heaven Is Here’. A stirring blend of folk and electronica, it features a robust vocal line from frontwoman Florence Welch, backed up by acapella layering, creating a heady and enchanting listening experience.

The London group returned in February with the release of the single ‘King’, which was their first piece of new music since ‘Call Me Cruella’ from Disney’s Cruella soundtrack last year.

Welch confirmed that ‘Heaven Is Here’ would be released on an Instagram post on March 6th. Sharing some more information on the new song, Welch explained: “‘Heaven Is Here’ was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio”. The ethereal songstress added, “I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamour of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out”.

Welch also revealed that she wrote the song specifically with choreography in mind, and the dance we see in the music video is her original work, adding an extra dimension to the new track. She wrote: “With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind”.

Welch touches on her well-publicised battle with depression on ‘Heaven Is Here’, and the image she paints is a stark one. During the track, she breaks out with: “And every song I wrote / Became an escape rope / Tied around my neck / To pull me up to heaven.”

The new single is also linked to the brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine. As part of the announcement, Welch shared a heartfelt message of love to two of the dancers in the music video, who are Ukrainian and are currently taking shelter due to the conflict.

She said: “Two of the dancers in this video are currently sheltering. To my brave and beautiful sisters Maryne and Anastasiia I love you. I wish I could put my arms around you. Strength.”

