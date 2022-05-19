Pearl Jam cancel US tour after Jeff Ament tests positive for Covid-19









Pearl Jam have cancelled the remaining dates of their US tour after bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for Covid-19.

The Seattle group were due to play in Sacramento last night and Las Vegas on Friday, but both concerts have now sadly been abandoned.

The difficult announcement was made after drummer Matt Cameron was diagnosed with the virus last week, leaving the band to bring in substitute drummers. The group were even joined by a fan on drums at their Oakland show, while an 18-year-old friend of Eddie Vedder’s daughter stepped up to the pew at the same venue last Saturday.

Following flirtations with fans, Pearl Jam brought in the founding drummer Dave Krusen earlier this week to mark his first performance with the band in 31 years.

In a statement on Twitter, the band stated: “Dear PJ fans and ticket holders, while the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, they now have to present the heartbreaking news that this morning bassist Jeff Ament has tested positive for Covid.”

Adding: “This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows. Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection.”

“Regretfully, the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows are cancelled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders’ method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there.”

Pearl Jam are still set to return to the road for a European tour next month, which begins in Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on June 13th.

The tour includes two shows at London’s Hyde Park on July 8th and 9th as part of the BST series.

