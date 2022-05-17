Original Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen performs with the band for the first time in 31 years









Dave Krusen, Pearl Jam’s original drummer, has reunited with the band for his first concert with the group since May 25th, 1991.

The band’s current drummer, Matt Cameron, is still unable to tour due to Covid-19. Krusen is the latest drummer to fill in for Cameron, performing all but two of the songs from Pearl Jam’s debut album, Ten, live in Fresno, California.

Krusen performed with Pearl Jam for seven months during the band’s early recording sessions and tours, leaving the group just before grunge went mainstream. Returning to the fold for the first time in 31 years, he performed a number of Ten cuts, including ‘Once’, ‘Why Go’ Even Flow,’ ‘Garden’ and ‘Black’. He also returned to the stage for ‘Porch’ and the encore, which saw him take on ‘Jeremy’, ‘Deep’, ‘State of Love and Trust’ and ‘Alive.’

Krusen’s only other performance with Pearl Jam since his departure was for the band’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2017. The drummer left Pearl Jam after the group finished recording Ten, citing problems with alcohol and other personal issues.

Nevertheless, Krusen has always recalled his time with the group fondly. In a 2009 interview, he said: “It was a great experience I felt from the beginning of that band that it was something special.”

The recent concert also saw Pearl Jam perform the rare outtake, ‘Don’t Gimme No Lip’, which was sung by guitarist Stone Gossard. It was the first time the group have performed the track since 2016.

Stream the performance, below.