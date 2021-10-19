Rob Zombie releases brand new image for ‘The Munsters’









The horror icon with the aptest name in the industry, Rob Zombie, has released the very first image of his latest film, The Munsters, starring Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster.

Releasing the image on social media, Zombie wrote, “Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS! Direct from the set in good old Hungary I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane”.

Struggling throughout his career to make it to the heights of Hollywood, Rob Zombie has since become the go-to voice when it comes to horror, directing passion projects House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, as well as blockbuster genre flicks Halloween and Halloween II.

News that Zombie would be taking on a remake of the 1960s sitcom The Munsters, following a family of friendly monsters, was announced in June 2021. A departure from Zombie’s usual terrifying vision, The Munsters looks to be an altogether more family-friendly affair.

As well as the very first set photo for the film, Rob Zombie has also shared insights into the costumes for the film, releasing sketches of characters Lily and Herman Munster. Releasing the image on Instagram, Zombie wrote, “What do Herman and Lily wear to bed? Perhaps something like this! Check out some wardrobe designs by our amazing costume designers”.

In a further post, Zombie shared an image of the cast for Herman Munster’s head, writing, “The clay is out and the sculpting has begun on a very prominent brow for THE MUNSTERS”.

Having recently released 31 and 3 from Hell, take a look at the brand new behind the scenes images for Rob Zombie’s latest film below.

