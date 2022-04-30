Remembering the random Phil Collins cameo in Steven Spielberg film 'Hook'









Robin Williams was one of the most beloved figures in Hollywood and is regarded by critics as one of the finest comics of all time. Despite his untimely death in 2014, he will always be remembered for his brilliant performances in iconic flicks such as Dead Poets Society, Good Morning, Vietnam, Good Will Hunting, and countless others.

When the news of Williams‘ death broke, for all of us who grew up watching his work, it felt as if our childhood died with him. However, he left behind a stellar filmography, with many timeless moments that we will be watching with our children when we are parents. Undoubtedly, one of the most iconic moments in his career came in the form of 1991’s swashbuckling adventure, Hook. Directed by Steven Spielberg, the film acts as a sequel to J. M. Barrie’s timeless novel, Peter and Wendy, and focuses on a Peter Pan who has given in to adulthood and has forgotten about his childhood in Neverland.

In an exciting twist on the character, as an adult, Peter goes by the name of Peter Banning and is a successful lawyer enjoying the mundane trappings of a nuclear family. Before too long, though, the equilibrium is shattered as Captain Hook, his nemesis from childhood kidnaps his children. Peter returns to Neverland in a bid to save them and reclaims the faded memories of his past, developing into a better person. It’s a movie that’s etched into the hearts of three different generations.

Whilst the movie is obviously carried by its leading man, it isn’t just Williams who impresses, it’s the entire cast. Featuring Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook, Julia Roberts as Tinker Bell, Maggie Smith as Granny Wendy and Bob Hoskins as Mr. Smee, the magic of the script was augmented by the quality of its stars, and without them, it would not be the same film.

Although we could spend an age discussing the quality of the lead roles in Hook, the film is also notable for its wide variety of cameos. Ranging from Jimmy Buffett to Carrie Fisher, there’s an assortment of icons that pop up across the film. However, the most notable has to be that of Genesis drummer-cum-vocalist, Phil Collins. The musician appears as the hapless policeman, Inspector Good, who initially seems sceptical of the children’s disappearance when it is first reported to them by Peter and his wife, Moira. He plays the role of the straight-laced English lawman to a fault, and every time I watch the movie, I am equally as surprised that it is he was cast in the role as it never ceases to feel utterly random.

Although he doesn’t eclipse Robin Williams in any way during the film, it is marvellous to see the both of them share the screen as they try to figure out where Peter’s family went. Be prepared to take a trip down memory lane.

Watch a clip of Phil Collins in Hook below.

