Robin Williams told his teen co-star to say no to drugs









Robin Williams had many wonderful roles over the course of his illustrious career, including his iconic cross-dressing portrayal of a nanny in Mrs. Doubtfire. Chris Columbus’ 1993 comedy enabled Williams to deliver one of his best performances, playing the role of an unemployed actor who struggles to process the reality of divorce.

In order to be close to his children, he manages to get a job as their nanny by dressing up as one. According to some of the reports that have surfaced, Columbus claimed that a sequel for Mrs. Doubtfire had been in the works for a while because of the mass appeal of the film but the plans never came to fruition.

While remembering the influence of Williams, the film’s child star Matthew Lawrence recalled how Williams had told him to stay away from drugs. Williams gave the example of his own struggle with substance abuse which caused a lot of conflicts in his personal life and contributed to his steadily declining mental health.

“He was the first adult who really let me in on his condition. Like, full-on let me in,” Lawrence said, commenting on his interaction with Williams. “I mean, as bright as he was on camera — I would go visit him in his trailer to talk to him — it was painful for him. It’s really painful for him. He didn’t hide it. He talked to me about it.”

“He was very serious,” the actor added. “He was like, ‘You know when you come to my trailer and you see me like that?’ He’s like, ‘That’s the reason why. And now I’m fighting for the rest of my life because I spent 10 years doing something very stupid every day. Do not do it.’ I stayed away from it because of him.”