Red Hot Chili Peppers release new single 'Poster Child'









Red Hot Chili Peppers - 'Poster Child' 7.4

Funk-rock titans, Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared a new song, ‘Poster Child’. The second offering from their upcoming album Unlimited Love, one would argue that this is much better than their first single ‘Black Summer’. It’s vintage Red Hot Chili Peppers, and we hear the band go back to basics, with bassist Flea giving us a brilliant, pulsating bassline.

We also hear frontman Anthony Kiedis deliver some of his signature scat. Namechecking a whole host of pop culture icons, he starts off with: “Melle Mel and Richard Hell were dancing at the Taco Bell”. He also references Billy Idol, Robert Plant, Thin Lizzy, Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Motörhead, Ramones, Funkadelic and more.

It’s not as high-octane as some of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ best-loved work, but this is a good thing. It’s languid, stoned and not in a hurry, and if you took out Kiedis’ vocals, this could quite easily have been the soundtrack to any early 1970s movie, and we love it.

2022 is to be a busy year for Red Hot Chili Peppers. They announced Unlimited Love back in January, and it is scheduled for release on April 1st. It will mark the band’s first since the return of guitarist John Frusciante in 2019.

The new singles arrive before the band head out of their mammoth world tour. To support their return to the live circuit, the quartet have enlisted a stellar list of support acts. These include A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Haim, Beck, The Strokes, King Princess, and St. Vincent. The band will kick off their tour in June.

“Our only goal is to get lost in the music,” the band said of Unlimited Love in a press release. “We (John, Anthony, Chad and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.”

They continued: “We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album UNLIMITED LOVE, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it. ROCK OUT MOTHERFUCKERS”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ most last album, The Getaway, was released in 2016. Produced by Danger Mouse, it was their last body of work with guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who had played with the band since 2007, after Frusciante’s second departure. Klinghoffer is now a touring member of Pearl Jam.

Listen to ‘Poster Child’ below.