Red Hot Chili Peppers release latest single and announce new album 'Unlimited Love'









Red Hot Chili Peppers - 'Black Summer' 6.1

Funk rock masters Red Hot Chili Peppers have finally released their first new song since 2016. Entitled ‘Black Summer’, the new material arrives as the band’s first song with John Frusciante since he rejoined the lineup in 2019. A hazy, somewhat psychedelic piece, the track harks back to the days of the counterculture and is the lead single from the band’s new album, Unlimited Love, which is set for release on April 1st.

Coming with an equally as hazy music video, it’s great to see John Frusciante back in the band. Whilst the song is nothing new for the band in terms of style, it’s a catchy, dynamic track that shows that the band haven’t lost their knack for writing a tune. It makes us wonder what the album will be like because, in truth, it could go either way. It could be a disappointing waste of time, of a refreshing return to form.

The single arrives before the band head out on their mammoth world tour. In what is sure to be a stunning return to the live arena, the group have enlisted support from some of the best out there. These include A$AP Rocky, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Haim, Beck, the Strokes, King Princess, and St. Vincent. The band will kick off their run in June.

“Our only goal is to get lost in the music,” the band said of Unlimited Love in a press release. “We (John, Anthony, Chad and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt.”

They continued: “We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album UNLIMITED LOVE, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it. ROCK OUT MOTHERFUCKERS”.

Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ most recent album, The Getaway, was released in 2016. Produced by Danger Mouse, it was their last body of work with guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who had played with the band since 2007, after Frusciante’s departure.

Watch the video for ‘Black Summer’ below.