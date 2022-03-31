Red Hot Chili Peppers announce new SiriusXM radio show









Red Hot Chili Peppers are about to launch their own exclusive SiriusXM Channel, a radio show featuring many of the tracks they melded together. The show promises to feature music from the group’s career across the studio and live performances. They will also perform tracks by artists who have influenced the band in one way or another. Additionally, a classic concert from their catalogue will be aired on the channel.

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer, wrote: “Through the decades, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have been the rarest of rock bands, blending multiple musical genres and artistically pushing well beyond their early days of alternative rock, to reach a worldwide audience.”

Greenstein continued, “We are excited to bring our subscribers this special channel, created with the band and delivering a unique audio experience for all Red Hot Chili Peppers fans.”

The channel aims to demonstrate the band’s nature as a forward-reaching and diverse act. Throughout their career, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have shown their ability to meld any form of music to their will, which might explain their longevity.

Out of the four members, only bassist Flea and vocalist Anthony Kiedis have played on all their albums. Bandmates Chad Smith and John Frusciante joined in time for Mother’s Milk, although Frusciante left for a period during the 1990s, only to quit again in 2009. Frusciante was replaced, but the band came to realise how irreplaceable he was, and he was invited back into the fold in 2019. Frusciante worked with the band on Unlimited Love, the band’s 12th album, an album that reunited the band with venerable producer, Rick Rubin.

The album was preceded by ‘Black Summer’, the first single to be issued by the single. The album is also notable because it features Flea on piano and trumpet, while Frusciante is credited with lead vocals on ‘The Heavy Wing’. Smith has played the drums with Red Hot Chili Peppers since 1988, although he recently toured with Eddie Vedder, alongside Josh Klinghoffer, who replaced Frusciante during the guitarist’s second sabbatical from the stadium outfit. Vedder was also backed by Glen Hansard, the Oscar-winning Irish composer.

Stream ‘Black Summer’ below.