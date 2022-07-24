Red Hot Chili Peppers announce new double album









Funk-rock masters Red Hot Chili Peppers commenced the North American leg of their world tour in Denver, Colorado, with a major announcement: The band will release another double album this year. Titled Return of the Dream Canteen, it will drop on October 14th and was produced by none other than Rick Rubin.

Prior to the official announcement, it was singer Anthony Kiedis who broke the news on stage. However, it was swiftly followed up with a short statement on the band’s social media, website and in their newsletter, explaining how it came to fruition.

The statement reads: “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waistband of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking.”

The statement added: “It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts”.

Per a report in Billboard, the band’s bassist, Flea, said on stage at the show in Denver that the first single from Return of the Dream Canteen is called ‘Tippa My Tongue’. He then took to his personal Instagram and provided another explanation of why the Los Angeles quartet decided to release another album this year.

Flea said: “The creative process gives life meaning and purpose! We put out a double album about four months ago, called Unlimited Love. I love that album, it felt so good to share it with y’all. Welp, now we are putting out another double album and this one is the absolute best of who we are, I’m am fucking thrilled that we are releasing this shit on October 14. Power to the people. Hope it touches hearts.”

On April 1st, Red Hot Chili Peppers released Unlimited Love, their first with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.

