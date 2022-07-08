Red Hot Chili Peppers' TV debut is utter madness









In 1983, Red Hot Chili Peppers formed from a group of Los Angeles misfits on a crusade to bring a fresh sound to the rich tapestry of American rock music. Their sound was a heavy and psychedelic funk-inspired take on the genre that teemed with the themes of hedonism and depravity that rock ‘n’ roll had taught us to expect over the previous two decades.

The band members themselves were certainly no civilians in the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle, instead sitting mainly in the driver’s seat on the road to self-destruction. The Peppers’ original lineup consisted of singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, guitarist Hillel Slovak and drummer Jack Irons. In the run-up to their eponymous debut album, the group were still navigating their early 20s and were enjoying the opportunity to revel in the boisterous lifestyles they had chosen.

Taking after punk artists before them, the Chili’s were no stranger to onstage nudity or spouting playful abuse between each other and their audience. As can be seen in the video below, they were a particularly kooky gang to look at and even more so to be heard.

During their television debut in 1984, Kiedis is dressed in clown-like trousers with a bare torso and a perfect throw of purple-dyed hair, looking like a rave-scene Iggy Pop. Meanwhile, Flea stands, also bare-chested, looking like a drug-addled adolescent on their way to an Annie audition – something that the host, fortunately, picks up on during their playful interview.

During the interview, Flea and Kiedis are questioned about their eccentric onstage antics as the host recalls Flea pulling a moony. Flea sharply interjects, referencing the host’s previous joke. “Yeah, that’s because I was auditioning for Annie’s fanny!” he said.

Elsewhere, without prompt, Flea and Kiedis agree to show the audience how they “pick up girls”. They proceed to puff up their cheeks and chests and sway around, looking like a pair of baboons.

After the brief, nonsensical interview, they begin an animated performance of their early track, ‘Get Up and Jump’. Flea jerks into motion, deftly fingering his frets, while Kiedis jumps around and spits his lines making sure to get the audience fired up.

Watch the eccentric TV debut for The Red Hot Chili Peppers below.