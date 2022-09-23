Queens Of The Stone Age to reissue three-albums









Queens Of The Stone Age have announced their plans to reissue their eponymous debut, Like Clockwork and 2017’s Villains.

The releases will be available to buy on limited edition vinyl, beginning with their self-titled debut, which is already available to stream. A vinyl release will follow on October 21st, with its original tracklist and featuring the original Frank Kozik artwork. The reissue will also include an obi-strip designed by longtime collaborator Boneface on standard black and limited edition opaque orange vinyl.

Meanwhile, Like Clockwork and Villains will be reissued on December 9th. Both releases will also feature an obi-strip from Boneface, but there will be alternate artwork for Like Clockwork. Additionally, it will be available to purchase on opaque aqua vinyl or red vinyl.

Villains is being reissued on a special fifth-anniversary package featuring etching, obi-strip and a new Boneface poster. It’s available on limited edition leaf-green transparent vinyl through Queens Of The Stone Age’s store and Matador Records.

Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, who has been going through a legal battle with his ex-wife Broody Dalle, recently said producing Nikki Lane’s new album, Diamonds & Denim, “saved his life”. In an Instagram post, Homme wrote: “Making a record with Nikki Lane saved my life. Her songs about life, love, loss & just plain picking yourself up to go for another round in the ring… well, they helped me do the same.”