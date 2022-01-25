Brody Dalle alleges that she "saw stars" after Josh Homme headbutted her









Brody Dalle has given her testimony claiming that her ex-husband Josh Homme head-butted her with such force that she was “seeing stars”. She continued to allege that he fantasised openly about murdering her.

This news comes from the first day of the court hearing which intends to settle conflicting domestic violence restraining orders that each party has filed against the other.

Dalle explained to the Los Angeles courtroom that Homme had attacked her in October 2019 during an argument about their respective musical careers: “We were talking about touring, and he was thinking about putting a tour right when my record was coming out. I hadn’t released a record in a very, very long time, and I said, ‘I would never do that to you.’ I said, ‘It’s weird and competitive.’”

“And he said, ‘Competitive? You think you’re my competition? I want to fucking strangle you right now.’ And he came up to the bed and he got on top of me and screamed, ‘You’re a fucking insane bitch.’ And I had my arms up in a foetal position, and he grabbed my wrist and pulled me out of bed onto the floor. I was terrified.”

She continued, claiming that the following month Homme had explained that he had often fantasised about murdering her and then proceeded to headbutt her in the side of the head so hard that she blacked out. She described the ordeal: “My head went back, and I was on the ground. He bent down and he said, ‘You fucking faker.’”

Dalle testified that the Queens of the Stone Age singer had also told her: “‘I’ve been thinking about wanting to kill you, and if I killed you, no one would know, because you’d be dead.’ I was in shock. I couldn’t believe that he would say something like that.” She claimed he had been under the influence during the alleged assault.

After this incident, Dalle filed for a restraining order and began divorce proceedings that hadn’t been taken lightly with the couple having been married since December 2005, with three children between five and sixteen.

After Homme had spent time in rehab, the couple had managed to co-parent their children for a while, but it allegedly wouldn’t be long until, once again, Homme’s aggression surfaced during a custodial exchange in June 2021 where he purportedly punched her car window and refused to allow her to close the door while verbally abusing her in front of their two younger sons. As it transpired, Homme had been upset because their 16-year-old daughter refused to visit him at his house.

In August last year, Homme filed a restraining order against Dalle, claiming that she had “angrily slammed her car door into my body, causing significant bruising”. He also alleged that she had punched him in the face on “several occasions”, thrown objects “such as her handbag and an iron” at him, and called him “derogatory names”.

Then, in another addition to the series of restraining orders, Dalle filed for a new restraining order in September 2021 on behalf of her and their children on the accusatory grounds that he had been violent toward the children; this request was subsequently rejected, but their daughter was granted her own temporary restraining order whereby Homme would have to remain 100 yards away from her.

This week’s hearing is the latest twist in what has become a complex case. In November 2021, Homme successfully filed charges against Dalle for violating a court order as she had refused to hand over custody of their five-year-old son on September 3rd. She was sentenced to 60 hours of community service on top of a $1,000 (£742) fine.

The court has uncovered that the older of the couple’s children have ostensibly resisted visiting Homme of their own accord due to their concerns over his sobriety and alleged history of violence both toward Dalle and her partner Gunner Foxx.

Homme has since filed for a civil harassment restraining order against Foxx claiming that he was wantonly interfering in his relationship with his children. However, earlier this month, it was Foxx who was granted an emergency ‘stay-away’ order after Homme allegedly threatened and injured him at a shopping centre on Christmas Eve.

It has been reported that Homme told the judge in charge of the case that he is “willing to take responsibility for things that I do” but wanted “justice” and “one set of rules for both sides”.

(Credit: Henry W. Laurisch)