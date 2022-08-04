Queens of the Stone age departure "took time to heal," says Nick Oliveri









Former Queens of the Stone Age bassist Nick Oliveri had revealed that his departure from the band “took some time to heal”. Oliveri was a vital member of Josh Homme’s band between 1998 and 2004 and played on their highly rated albums Rated R and Songs For The Deaf.

Josh Homme sacked Oliveri in 2004 after he accused the bass player of acting towards Queens of the Stone Age’s fans with an attitude of disrespect when they were on tour.

However, Oliveri returned to the band’s lineup in 2013 when he offered backing vocals to their tune ‘If I Had A Tail’ from their sixth studio album ‘…Like Clockwork’. A year later, Oliveri played with QOTSA for the first time in 10 years when they played in Portland, Oregon.

Oliveri recently opened up on his relationship with Josh Homme. He said: “You know, we’ve known each other for so long it’s just weird to be at each others’ throats. You can’t force somebody to play music with you. It ran its course just playing music together.”

He admitted he was still friends with Homme, but that the two did not make much music anymore. “We did so much in a five-year period, in a concentrated period, so much work, that we kind of burned out on each other,” Oliveri said.

He added: “So, it is what it is, and he kind of wanted the band to go in a different direction anyway, so he’s taken it there, and that’s where he wants it to go, and it’s great for him. Unfortunately, it’s one of those things where it used to bother me a lot, but it doesn’t anymore. It took some time to heal over some things, and for him too.”

Oliveri had last seen Homme at the funeral of former QOTSA member, Mark Lanegan, who died in February this year at the age of 57.