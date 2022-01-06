Brody Dalle’s boyfriend claims Josh Homme tried to throw him off a balcony









As the court battle between Josh Homme and his former partner Brody Dalle continues, the latest development has seen claims made by Dalle’s current boyfriend, Gunner Foxx, alleging that Homme tried to throw him from a balcony.

Back in December 2021, Brody Dalle was been sentenced to 60 hours of community service by a judge after she was convicted of contempt during the with the Queens of the Stone Age frontman.

The sentence followed a previous charge of contempt issued on November 19th after Dalle refused to adhere to custody agreements and prevented her five-year-old son from seeing his father, Homme.

When defending herself in court, Dalle argued that she had tried to obey custodial rulings but that the three children refused to spend time with their father and as such, she did not hand them over to Homme.

As a result, Homme’s lawyers pressed for a five-day jail term which is often given in such cases, but instead, a $1000 USD fine and 60 hours of community service were handed to the musician.

Dalle was, however, acquitted of the charge when it came to their eldest child, as the judge ruled that their 10-year-old son had decided not to see his father of his own volition.

While this matter was seemingly concluded, the court case continued to wade through unresolved incidents in the custody battle and alleged mistreatment.

When Foxx recently took to the stands he claimed that Homme tried to throw him from the second-floor balcony of the Apple Store in Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, California on Christmas Eve.

He also claimed that Homme yelled, “I’m going to kill you, you f–king pussy,” during the altercation. The issue then seemingly dissipated, only for Foxx to find that Homme was waiting for him and lunged once more.

“I could feel one of his fingernails digging sharply into my hands. In that moment I truly felt that he was going to throw me over the balcony to my death.” Foxx told the court. “It was an indescribable, terrifying and surreal experience to have someone try to take your life.”

Foxx alleged that Homme literally screamed the motive of his attack while in the act, yelling: “I haven’t seen my kids in three months and it’s your f–king fault!”

An emergency restraining order was issued by the judge following the testimony while the claims are investigated.