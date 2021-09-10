Family file restraining order against Josh Homme







Queens of the Stone Age frontman and former Kyuss desert rock pioneer, Josh Homme, is facing a restraining order filed against him by his family owing to alleged physical and verbal abuse.

The restraining order petitions that it is made mandatory for Homme to remain at least 100 yards away from his children at all times. His ex-wife Brody Dalle is fronting the filing at the behest of his sons Orrin and Wolf.

Homme, however, has denied the claims of physical and verbal abuse following the divorce. His lawyer, Susan Wiesner, has told TMZ: “Ms Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS [Department of Children and Family Services] and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”

Dalle’s legal filing claims that Homme grabbed the children, flicked them and even hit them on occasion. He is also accused of drink driving and acting threateningly towards Dalle’s new partner.

This is not the first time that restraining orders have entered the discussion when it comes to Homme and Dalle’s divorce. The pair split in 2019 following 14 years of marriage, but since then, both of the musical parents have filed for restraining orders against each other, this is merely the first time that the children have been involved.

As of yet, it is unclear whether the filing will have its day in court, but more information is expected from the developing story in the coming weeks. It is also unclear whether these ongoing legal issues was the reason Queens of the Stone Age were forced to pull out of headlining this year’s Reading and Leeds festival after citing “restrictions and logistics.”

Professionally, Dalle is currently working with the band Spinnerette and releasing solo material but has not produced anything of late.

You can catch Homme performing a solo acoustic rendition of ‘Spinning in Daffodils’ below.

