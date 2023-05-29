Queens of the Stone Age debut new song ‘Negative Space’ at Boston Calling









During their comeback set at Boston Calling on May 28th, Queens of the Stone Age debuted new song ‘Negative Space’.

The track is set to appear on the band’s forthcoming album In Times New Roman, which arrives through Matador on June 16th. The new offering was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La and at Homme’s Pink Duck studios. Unlike Villians, which was produced by Mark Ronson, In Times New Roman was self-produced by the band, with Mark Rankin handling mixing.

‘Negative Space’ is the second song to be heard from the new album and follows recent single ‘Emotion Sickness’. Queens of the Stone Age are set to play a series of dates in the United Kingdom later this month in Halifax, Margate and Cardiff. There is also room in their schedule during their UK tour to appear at Glastonbury Festival, but they are yet to be announced to play Worthy Farm.

The album marks their first LP in six years since Villains. Frontman Josh Homme recently revealed he “wasn’t able to make music” for a period between the albums after losing several people close to him which sent him into “self-imposed exile”.

“In the last few years I have mourned seven deaths, including those of people really close to me. So by the time the pandemic started, I was in self-imposed exile. I wasn’t able to make music at that time – I wasn’t mentally or emotionally ready for it,” Homme told Visions in an interview.

He continued: “I’ve lost friends, lost my family, and seen the devastation that grief can wreak. In fact, the pandemic has been a blessing in that regard, because it has asked each of us the same simple question: tell me the things that are absolutely important to you, because that’s all you need. Of course the album has a certain complexity, but it actually consists of very simple parts. It’s built from blocks that are a lot dumber than the ones I’ve used in the past.”

Watch Queens of the Stone Age perform ‘Negative Space’ below.