Watch Queens of the Stone Age cover Arctic Monkeys









Although Queens of the Stone Age and Arctic Monkeys are from different sides of the pond, they have a lot in common. In 2009, the Sheffield lads recruited American QOTSA frontman Josh Homme to co-produce their third studio album, Humbug, alongside James Ford. Whereas their previous release, Favourite Worst Nightmare, was recorded in London, the band decided to record much of Humbug in the Californian desert studio, Rancho De La Luna.

In turn, the band’s sound became darker, influenced by stoner, desert and psychedelic rock. Despite Homme’s collaboration with the band, he asserted that he was not responsible for changing their sound. “I think there’s a misconception that I slowed them down or weirded them out when we worked together,” he once said. “They’ve been playing this dangerous game of changing on every record, reaching like a rock climber for their next grip. I just love them as people.”

A few years later, Homme contributed backing vocals to Arctic Monkeys’ 2011 track ‘All My Own Stunts’, and Alex Turner did the same for four songs on QOTSA’s 2013 album …Like Clockwork, including ‘If I Had a Tail’. When Turner’s band were ready to hop back in the studio for their fifth album, 2013’s AM, they returned to Rancho De La Luna, cultivating the stoner/desert rock sound they explored on Humbug. Naturally, Homme appeared on the record, providing backing vocals on ‘Knee Socks’.

Discussing their return to the Californian studio and reunion with Homme, Turner explained: “He came down and sort of got us out of a little rut. It’s just fun, it’s friends, extended family now – [they] came round, had a fun night. His contribution to our record is really exciting, it’s probably my favourite. The 30 seconds that he’s in there is just, I dunno, it’s like something that I’ve never heard before. Not to blow my own trumpet or anything, but you know what I’m saying.”

Six singles teased AM, which has become one of Arctic Monkey’s most popular albums, including ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ and ‘Snap Out of It’. However, when QOTSA took to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge in 2013, the band decided to cover ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’. The swaggering funk-inspired rock track is one of AM‘s highlights, yet QOTSA decided to completely strip back the tune for their cover.

Removing the song of its infectious bassline and pounding drum beats, Homme and his bandmates use acoustic guitars to perform a muted, reflective version. Although it pales in comparison to Arctic Monkeys’ original, it’s interesting to see the song covered in a much more contemplative fashion.

Listen to Queens of the Stone Age’s version below.