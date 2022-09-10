When the Queen turned down Paul McCartney for 'Twin Peaks'









It’s easy to forget the worldwide appeal of the David Lynch series Twin Peaks, with the surreal American series making it big in Japan as well as in Buckingham Palace, the home of Queen Elizabeth II. Fans of the show might think its themes and sheer experimental nature might put the Queen of England off, yet the facts state otherwise, with the late monarch even willing to miss a once-in-a-lifetime Paul McCartney gig in order to catch its latest episode.

The incredible story comes from American composer Angelo Badalamenti, the creator of the show’s iconic title soundtrack, as well as several other songs, including ‘Laura Palmer’s Theme’. Helping to establish Lynch’s ethereal surrealism, Badalamenti’s music was tinged with wistful melancholy and an odd beauty that made it perfect for the dynamic themes of the show that dabbled in grief, friendship and existential crisis.

Explaining the situation, Badalamenti describes how he was invited to Abbey Road by Paul McCartney in order to do an orchestration arrangement with him. As they are rehearsing, the composer recalls that McCartney approached him and said, “‘Angelo, stop the orchestra, I must tell you this story, I was asked by the Queen’s office to perform 35 minutes of my music to help celebrate her birthday at Buckingham palace”.

Excited, the iconic Beatles member went to Buckingham Palace and was ready to go on when, as Badalamenti recalls, “‘The Queen walks by me and says, ‘Oh, Mr. McCartney, it’s so lovely to see you tonight'”. Taken aback, the Beatles member adds: “I am so delighted that you invited me to help celebrate your birthday, and I’m now going to perform for you 35 minutes of my best works”.

Though to McCartney’s disappointment, the Queen has other ideas, stating, “‘Oh, Mr. McCartney, I’m sorry but I can’t stay…don’t you see, it’s five minutes to eight, I must go upstairs and watch Twin Peaks”.

Laughing to himself, Badalamenti clearly finds much joy in the Queen’s response, with the monarch preferring to watch Lynch’s series than listen to a unique set from the ex-Beatles member. “Paul turned around…and he punched me with his right arm…he used a few choice English words”.

Whilst the plot of Twin Peaks kept people like the Queen coming back for more, truthfully, it was the idiosyncratic style of David Lynch that made the series so iconic. Injecting an increasing amount of surrealism into the series, the director behind Wild at Heart, Mulholland Drive and Lost Highway became an international sensation following the release of his iconic series.

One of the many ways in which Lynch performed this dreamlike atmosphere was through the soundtrack, collaborating with the late musician Julee Cruise to form a symbiotic creative partnership. The music of Cruise quickly became an indelible part of the Twin Peaks puzzle, with her ethereal sounds weaving into the very fabric of the show to become an omniscient hymn to the ongoing mystery.

