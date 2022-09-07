The reason why Paul McCartney turned down Ozzy Osbourne collaboration









Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne has always talked up his admiration of The Beatles and Paul McCartney. However, the two have never worked together, which isn’t down to a lack of trying on Osbourne’s behalf, but unfortunately, his advances were rejected by Macca.

Speaking about The Beatles’ impact on him during a 2016 interview, Osbourne explained that the group’s 1964 hit ‘She Loves You’ was the first song he fell in love with. “I come from the backstreets of Aston in Birmingham and it wasn’t a very cool place when I was growing up,” the singer began. “I used to sit on my doorstep and think, ‘How the hell am I going to get out of here?’ And then one day ‘She Loves You’ came on the radio”.

He added: “That song turned my head around. My son always says to me, ‘What was it like when The Beatles happened?’ All I can really say to him to is: ‘Imagine going to bed in one world, and then waking up in another that’s so different and exciting that it makes you feel glad to be alive”.

The Fab Four weren’t just a childhood obsession for Osbourne; they have accompanied him through every chapter of his life. Nothing has been the same since he first heard ‘She Loves You’ on the wireless, and his heart is full of gratitude to the group. “I feel so privileged to have been on this planet when the Beatles were born,” he once quipped.

Osbourne’s life could have shaped up incredibly differently if it wasn’t for The Beatles, as there’d likely be no Black Sabbath, and he’s forever in their debt. Getting the chance to work alongside a Beatle is an honour that he’s dreamt about for decades. When he met Paul McCartney, Osbourne finally had the opportunity to make his fantasy a reality, but it wasn’t to be. Unfortunately for Osbourne, McCartney turned down his invitation to play bass on his forthcoming album, which left him dumbfounded.

“Meeting Paul McCartney was fucking phenomenal,” Osbourne told Heat. “I was in the studio at the same time as him and tried to get him to play bass on one of my songs. But he said he couldn’t improve on the bassline that was there. I said, ‘Are you kidding? You could piss on the record and I’d make it my life'”.

McCartney has some very questionable collaborations on his CV. There’s the misjudged ‘Ebony and Ivory’ with Stevie Wonder, his flirtation with dubstep with The Bloody Beetroots and chewing celery into a microphone for a Super Furry Animals record — which were all deemed more seductive options than playing bass for Ozzy Osbourne.

