Kyle MacLachlan shares touching tribute to Julee Cruise









Kyle MacLachlan, the actor famed for his work with director David Lynch on projects including Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet, has posted a touching tribute to Julee Cruise, who passed away yesterday, aged 65.

Captioning a selection of photos of the late singer and fellow Lynch collaborator, MacLachlan wrote: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Julee Cruise today. Her angelic voice transported us all to another dimension. Now, she’s floating among the angels. Sending love to her family, friends, and fans today.”

Announcing the sad news of her passing on Facebook, Cruise’s husband, Edward Grinnan wrote, “She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace … I played her [B-52’s song] ‘Roam’ during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest in peace, my love”.

Throughout her illustrious career, Cruise released four albums, from Floating into the Night in 1989 to My Secret Life in 2011. Her first album remains her most iconic masterpiece. The second song on the album, ‘Falling’, was used for the soundtrack of Lynch’s highly influential TV series Twin Peaks, with the filmmaker having written the lyrics.

Reaching number seven in the UK charts, the single became a considerable success across the rest of Europe, helping Lynch’s series gain a considerable global reputation. Her music became an indelible feature of the mystery of Twin Peaks, carrying an ethereal presence that perfectly reflected the themes of the dreamlike story that radiated emotion and romance.

Musicians paying tribute included singer-songwriter John Grant, who called Cruise “one of the greatest.”

Director David Lynch also took a moment to pay his respects yesterday. In a video posted to YouTube, he stated: “I just found out that the great Julee Cruise passed away. Very sad news. So it might be a good time to appreciate all the good music she made and remember her as being a great musician, a great singer and a great human being.”