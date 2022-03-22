Queen stream 2008 concert in an effort to raise money for Ukraine









Queen bandmates Brian May and Roger Taylor have announced the release of a concert they performed with former Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers in 2008. The YouTube screening was done in order to raise funds for Ukraine, at a time when the conflict still wages on and on.

“So many great memories of great times in Ukraine. This picture is of our unforgettable show night in Freedom Square, Kharkiv in 2008,” guitarist Brian May recalled. “It seems unbelievable that the peaceful life of Ukraine could be so senselessly shattered in the 21st century. And it feels unbearable that the world could just watch and let it happen. We are all praying for peace for you, dear friends.”

Queen and Paul Rodgers Live in Ukraine was available on March 19th. The footage captured the three men in creative flow, having just completed an album, The Cosmos Rocks. Queen bassist John Deacon retired in 1997, so May recorded many of the bass guitars for the album. Taylor wrote ‘C-lebrity’, which was issued as one of the first singles from the album, a track they performed on Al Murray’s show.

The trio parted company in 2009, and Queen found a more permanent replacement in Adam Lambert in 2011. Since then, Lambert has stood as the band’s de facto frontman, overlooking the band’s vast catalogue, singing freely and in his own style. Rodgers returned to Bad Company and has continued to perform with the band, bringing their work into the 21st century.

Queen aren’t the first to act in response to the conflict. Toyah Wilcox held up a sign that read “A free world for all is the dog’s bollocks”, during her live performance of ‘Rocking In A Free World’. Franz Ferdinand and Iron Maiden have cancelled their upcoming shows in Russia, fearing for the safety of their crew and fans. Former Beatle Paul McCartney uploaded a photo of himself performing in Ukraine, flag very much in hand as he does so. And Stevie Nicks likened Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler, feeling that his tactics are that of a dictator.

Stream the concert on YouTube below.