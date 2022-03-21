Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox cover Kaiser Chiefs song 'I Predict a Riot'









King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and singer Toyah Willcox have uploaded their fiery performance of Kaiser Chiefs favourite ‘I Predict A Riot’. This performance is their latest cover and sits in a repertoire of online uploads that includes numbers by Greenday, Ramones and Nirvana.

The rendition of ‘Rocking In A Free World’ was regarded in some quarters as the duo’s statement of support towards Ukraine, as they join David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Peter Gabriel, Sting and Brian May in condemning the war. During their performance of Neil Young‘s ‘Rocking In A Free World’, Willcox held up a sign that said, “A free world for all is the dog’s bollocks”. Their latest cover, ‘I Predict A Riot’, is more contemporary than many of their other songs, widening their musical horizons to incorporate other generations of music fans.

Wilcox released her 16th solo album in 2021. “When Covid stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she told NME. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.” The album was her way of connecting with the outside world during this precarious, unprecedented time in her life. Like Fripp, she is a songwriter by trade, but the covers she and Fripp have uploaded have been covers of songs written by other musicians thus far.

In other Fripp related news, is currently busy getting ready for ‘The Guitar Circle with Robert Fripp’. The show has been billed as a collection of nights with an organisation (or, cadre, as they bill it as) of guitarists, the sessions will allow audience members and other people watching the musicians participate with the musicians onstage. Fripp gave a promotional interview, outlining the impending performance, feeling that the concert offers a bridge between those seated watching and those who are entertaining from the stage.

This is the first time in three decades that the ‘Circle’ have opened the curtain to let the audience members in on the performance onstage. The guitarist says that the occasion is special because of its intimacy and ingenuity.