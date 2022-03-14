King Crimson's Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover Green Day









King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and singer Toyah Willcox have just released another cover to their online repertoire with ‘Basket Case’. The Green Day cover is their newest cover, and it follows a canon of performances that includes songs by Ramones, Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica and Billy Idol.

The songs are known for their wild performances, particularly from Willcox, who tends to perform all sorts of gymnastics and aerobics. ‘Basket Case’ originally featured on Green Day’s seminal Dookie album and has remained a mainstay in the band’s live set ever since.

During their rendition of Neil Young‘s ‘Rocking In A Free World’, Willcox held up a sign that said, “A free world for all is the dog’s bollocks”. The duo also released a cover of ‘Bullet with Butterfly Wings’, in which Fripp recalibrated the intensity of the Smashing Pumpkins tune to fit their more domestic aesthete and setting.

The rendition of ‘Rocking In A Free World’ was regarded in some quarters as the duo’s statement of support towards Ukraine, as they join David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Peter Gabriel, Sting and Brian May in condemning the war. The duo have released covers, but they are songwriters by trade.

Willcox released her 16th studio album Posh Pop in 2021, which was recorded as a means of getting through the pandemic in one piece. “When Covid stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she told NME. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.” She felt that the album was her way of connecting with the fans during this precarious juncture in their lives.

Her husband, Robert Fripp, meanwhile, is busy getting ready for ‘The Guitar Circle with Robert Fripp’. Billed as a collection of nights with an organisation (or, cadre, as they bill it as) of guitarists, the sessions will allow audience members and other people watching the musicians participate with the musicians onstage. This is the first time in three decades that the ‘Circle’ have opened the curtain to let the audience members in on the performance onstage.