Public Image Ltd share new single, ‘Car Chase’









To tease their upcoming album, Public Image Ltd have released a new single, ‘Car Chase’.

The song is taken from their eleventh album, End of the World, set for release on August 11th. Discussing the new single, frontman and former Sex Pistol John Lydon said, “Typical PiL, unpredictable to the last”.

Lydon continued: “It’s a fantastic smash-and-grab of a song. It’s about someone who cleverly breaks out of the mental institution every night, unbeknownst to his owners.”

“It’s based on having to go to shopping malls at night for cigarettes and wine and seeing the vast carpark space and lighting surrounded by a little village and a lot of dark trees and country lanes,” he added. “It’s a really creepy scenario, what if somebody creeps out of there, like a mad lunatic?”

The new album is dedicated to frontman John Lydon’s late wife, Nora Forster, who died in April from Alzheimer’s disease. She lived with the condition for five years, and Lydon was her full-time carer. The couple were married for 44 years.

In February, he explained to the Sunday Times how Forster’s Alzheimer’s “shaped me into what I am”. He added, “I don’t think I’ll ever get over it. I don’t see how I can live without her. I wouldn’t want to. There’s no point.”

End of the World features the previously released ‘Penge’ and ‘Hawaii’, the latter of which Lydon has described as a “love letter” to his wife.

Listen to ‘Car Chase’ below.